One accident and two arrests in the area counties are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report for the weekend. Sunday at about 1:25 am in Daviess County, a single-vehicle accident left the 20-year-old driver with minor injuries. According to the report, Francisco Medina Flores of San Antonio, TX was southbound on I-35. He ran off the east side of the road, over-corrected, and went off the west side of the road and struck an embankment. His vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top. He was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.