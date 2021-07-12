Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

University of Hawaii advanced culinary institute sees $1.1M boost

By Olivia Peterkin
Posted by 
Pacific Business News
Pacific Business News
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Donations to the Culinary Institute of the Pacific include a sizable gift from King's Hawaiian bakery that will help to fund an executive director position for CIP.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Pacific Business News

Pacific Business News

Honolulu, HI
946
Followers
2K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pacific Business News provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pacific
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Hawaii#Hawaiian#Bakery#Cip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Honolulu, HIKHON2

$1.1 million helping UH’s Culinary Institute of the Pacific

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii foundation raised more than one million dollars to support the Culinary Institute of the Pacific. Officials say this is thanks to Kings Hawaiian and foundations in Hawaii. According to the university, this will help them hire an executive director who will help lead...
CollegesPosted by
FL Radio Group

Culinary Institute Starts DRI Ball Rolling

Last week’s opening of the Cayuga Community College Culinary Institute is the first of the Downtown Revitalization Intiative projects to be completed. As Auburn Downtown BID Executive Director Stephanie DeVito says, there are several more that are close to completion. In addition, the BID has recently signed the final draft...
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

New University of Hawaii medical students honored

The University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine honored a new class of 77 medical students Friday during the annual White Coat Ceremony at the McKinley High School Auditorium. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our...
Saint Leo, FLusf.edu

Saint Leo University To Merge With California-Based Catholic Institution

Saint Leo University signed an agreement Thursday to merge with Marymount California University. The announcement came following a vote by Saint Leo's board of trustees. The expansion will unite the two Catholic schools under the Saint Leo name. “There is value that comes from two universities working together to create...
Detroit, MIdbusiness.com

U-D Mercy Receives $1.1M DoD Grant to Establish Vehicle Cybersecurity Institute

The University of Detroit Mercy received a $1.1-million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to establish the Metro-Detroit Regional Vehicle Cybersecurity Institute, a regional cybersecurity consortium. Led by UDM, the consortium consists of multiple academic institutions in southeast Michigan and includes University of Arizona as a research partner. This...
ComputersHPCwire

£2m Grant to Boost Supercomputing at University College London

July 16, 2021 — Researchers at University College London (UCL) have won grants totalling around £2m from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) to advance the capacity and reliability of exascale computing, which allows scientists to perform massive simulations and data analyses. Simulations and data analyses will soon...
CollegesPosted by
TheStreet

Forensic Sciences Mentoring Institute Students Present At Thomas Jefferson University

WILLOW GROVE, Pa., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 class of students in the Forensic Sciences Mentoring Institute (FMI) John G. DiGregorio Summer Science Program are preparing to present their final forensic case findings this Saturday, July 24th, 2021 ( 9:00-11:00 am), at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. The program has been a longstanding opportunity for students from diverse backgrounds to refine skills in critical and scientific thinking along with communication by forensic analysis of a simulated case.
Berkeley, CABerkeleyan Online

UC Berkeley, Georgia Tech and USC launch new National AI Research Institute

The National Science Foundation has awarded $20 million over five years to the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Southern California to establish the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Institute for Advances in Optimization. The award is among 11 new National AI Research Institutes announced today by NSF.
CollegesVanderbilt University News

NSF unveils $20 million AI institute with Vanderbilt and partner institutions

Vanderbilt University engineering and education faculty are part of a new $20 million research institute funded by the National Science Foundation that aims to create artificial intelligence tools to advance human learning and education. The NSF AI Institute for Engaged Learning is one of 11 new AI institutes announced July...
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Pacific Business News

Three new tenants announced at Pearl Highlands Center

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) announced this week the addition of three new tenants at Pearl Highlands Center. The first tenant, the Good Feet Store, will have its grand opening on Thursday in a 916-square-foot space at the Central Oahu shopping center, while Liliha Bakery and Little Joe's Steakhouse will split a 12,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Pier 1 Imports.
Oneida County, NYRomesentinel.com

Griffiss Institute announces awards to help boost cyber skills of future workers

The Griffiss Institute, in partnership with the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense and the Air Force Research Laboratory Information Directorate, has announced award recipients for the first ever Virtual Institutes for Cyber and Electromagnetic Spectrum Research and Employ (VICEROY) Program. The institute announced that Washington State University, Mississippi State...
Energy Industrytamu.edu

Texas A&M Energy Institute Director To Receive Prestigious Research Award

Stratos Pistikopoulos, director of the Texas A&M Energy Institute and holder of the Dow Chemical Chair in the Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering, will receive the American Institute of Chemical Engineers’ (AIChE) Sustainable Engineering Forum Research Award—an annual award presented for basic or applied research results relative to the sustainability of products, processes or the environment. This award recognizes significant technical contributions to research and development activities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy