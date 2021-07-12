University of Hawaii advanced culinary institute sees $1.1M boost

WILLOW GROVE, Pa., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 class of students in the Forensic Sciences Mentoring Institute (FMI) John G. DiGregorio Summer Science Program are preparing to present their final forensic case findings this Saturday, July 24th, 2021 ( 9:00-11:00 am), at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. The program has been a longstanding opportunity for students from diverse backgrounds to refine skills in critical and scientific thinking along with communication by forensic analysis of a simulated case.
