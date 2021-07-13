Cancel
Bexar County, TX

BCSO reunites dog with its humans, dog missing for almost two months 🐾

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 14 days ago

A little family dog is reunited with his humans thanks to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, BCSO posted on Facebook the sweet and tear jerking reunion with Max and his owners after being found in a neighborhood.

‼️Tear jerker alert!‼️ Last week Deputy Perez received a call for a dog that was found wandering in the neighborhood....

Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 12, 2021

May 18 was the day that Max went missing in the Escondido Creek subdivision.

Last week Deputy Perez received a call that a dog was wandering a neighborhood. When Perez responded, he said he remembered seeing the missing dog flyer that was at the substation since May, BCSO said in the post.

After finding the dog, Deputy Perez called the family and sure enough, it was their little Max.

When you lose a pet, it can feel like you lost one of the most important things in your life. Thankfully, Max and his teeny humans have been reunited.

