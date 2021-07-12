Cancel
FDA to issue new warning of rare autoimmune disorder developing from Johnson & Johnson vaccine, report says

By Danielle Zoellner
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

The FDA was expected to issue a new warning about a rare autoimmune disorder developing in people after they received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, The Washington Post reports.

Guillain-Barre, the rare autoimmune disorder, causes the immune system to attack the nerves.

About 100 preliminary cases of Guillain-Barre have been detected in Americans after they received one of the more than 12.8 million Johnson & Johnson doses distributed, according to the publication. These cases occurred about two weeks following vaccination and largely impacted men over the age of 50.

One case that was reported through the federal monitoring system was a 57-year-old man from Delaware who had suffered a heart attack and stroke within the last four years. He died in early April after he was vaccinated and developed the rare autoimmune disorder.

Regulators said that cases were extremely rare, but it appeared to be three to five times higher among people who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine compared to the general population.

Typically the US records about 60 to 120 cases of Guillain-Barre per week, with about 3,000 to 6,000 people developing the rare disorder per year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Biden administration was expected to issue a warning about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as early as Tuesday, according to the report.

“The safety and well-being of the people who use our products is our number one priority,” Johnson & Johnson said in a statement to The Independent .

“We have been in discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration and other regulators about rare cases of the neurological disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, that have been reported following vaccination with the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine. The chance of having this occur is very low, and the rate of reported cases exceeds the background rate by a small degree.”

The company went on to state that it “strongly support raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of rare events to ensure they can be quickly identified and effectively treated.”

The FDA confirmed to The Independent that it would issue a warning.

“Although the available evidence suggests an association between the Janssen vaccine and increased risk of GBS, it is insufficient to establish a causal relationship. No similar signal has been identified with the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines,” a spokesperson said.

“FDA continues to work with its partner in vaccine safety surveillance, the CDC, to monitor reports of GBS following vaccination with the Janssen Covid-19 Vaccine. Importantly, the FDA has evaluated the available information for the Janssen Covid-19 Vaccine and continues to find the known and potential benefits clearly outweigh the known and potential risks.”

Guillain-Barre can cause muscle weakness and paralysis in individuals, according to the CDC. Symptoms can last for several weeks to a year, but typically go away and people make a full recovery. In some cases, though, the person experiences permanent nerve damage.

How the rare autoimmune disorder develops remains unknown, but experts have found it can come following viral infections, such as the flu or the Zika virus.

“About two-thirds of people with GBS had diarrhoea or a respiratory illness several weeks before developing symptoms,” according to the CDC. “Very rarely, people have developed GBS in the days or weeks after receiving certain vaccines.”

Despite issuing the warning, officials were expected to reiterate the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine and how its benefits outweigh the potential risks, The Washington Post reports.

But this comes as a blow amid declining vaccination rates across the country.

Health officials have expressed concerns that news of a new FDA warning could further push people away from ever getting a Covid-19 vaccine. This as highly transmissible variants of Covid-19 continue to spread – increasing cases, hospitalisations, and deaths, specifically among the unvaccinated.

To date, 48 per cent of Americans were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 55.5 per cent of the public has received at least one dose, according to data released by the CDC. Almost one-third of the country’s adults remain unvaccinated.

IndustryNews4Jax.com

Pfizer data suggests 3rd dose of COVID vaccine boosts protection against delta variant

A third COVID-19 shot from one of America’s top vaccine makers might boost protection against the delta variant that’s spreading rapidly across the county. It’s information health experts are just now learning about from new data that was released Wednesday morning. Vaccine maker Pfizer-BioNTech posted the data online, writing that people ages 18 to 55 who received a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine five times higher antibody levels than those who only receive two shots. For the older age group of 65 to 85, the Pfizer data suggests, antibody levels increased elevenfold with a third shot.
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Worth Risk, CDC Says

Taking the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, which has come under scrutiny for possible links to heart and neurological conditions, is worth any potential risks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Dr. Hannah Rosenbaum, a CDC researcher, told the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Thursday that the...
HealthBangor Daily News

If you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will you need another shot? Experts say not to worry yet.

A new laboratory study suggests recipients of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine may need a second dose. Experts say: We’re not sure yet. The study, which was posted by bioRxiv on Tuesday, found J&J’s vaccine to be less effective against the delta and lambda variants compared with the original virus. It suggests that a second dose, ideally of Pfizer or Moderna, might help increase protection.
PharmaceuticalsClickOnDetroit.com

CDC advisors discuss safety of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

DETROIT – Advisors to the CDC met on Thursday to discuss the risk of a rare but serious side effect thought to be linked to the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine. They also considered whether certain groups might benefit from a booster dose of any vaccine. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is a collection of outside independent experts in a wide range of specialties including vaccines, immunology, pediatrics and infectious disease.
Pharmaceuticalshealio.com

CDC advisory group says benefits of Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweigh risks

A CDC advisory committee said that it strongly supports the continued use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, despite its potential link to Guillain-Barré syndrome. Last week, the FDA reported that the risk for developing Guillain -Barré syndrome (GBS) after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is “very low,” usually occurring within 6 weeks.
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

Updated Recommendations From the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for Use of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 Vaccine After Reports of Thrombosis With Thrombocytopenia Syndrome Among Vaccine Recipients

Jessica R. MacNeil, MPH; John R. Su, MD, PhD; Karen R. Broder, MD; Alice Y. Guh, MD; Julia W. Gargano, PhD; Megan Wallace, DrPH; Stephen C. Hadler, MD; Heather M. Scobie, PhD; Amy E. Blain, MPH; Danielle Moulia, MPH; Matthew F. Daley, MD; Veronica V. McNally, JD; José R. Romero, MD; H. Keipp Talbot, MD; Grace M. Lee, MD; Beth P. Bell, MD; Sara E. Oliver, MD.
York, PAFOX43.com

FDA announces warning that links J&J vaccine to a rare nerve complication

YORK, Pa. — The FDA has put out a warning on the factsheet of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. "Because of a potential rare association with the disease condition called Guillain-Barre syndrome," said Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Eugene Curley from WellSpan Health. Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare, autoimmune disorder in...

