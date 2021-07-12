Cancel
Fayette County, OH

Restaurant Inspections

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 17 days ago

Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:. Le Ella Lanes, 1428 US 22 N.W., standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violation/ comments: a few kitchen ceiling tiles are stained and worn. A few are also in the hand washing room near kitchen. Surfaces must be easily cleanable and remain in good repair. The kitchen floor and storage room floor has soil accumulation. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Missing hand wash signs in the restrooms. Sliced tomato at 50 degrees Fahrenheit, hot dog was at 49 degrees Fahrenheit, pickles at 49 degrees Fahrenheit inside of the salad preparation cooler. Perishable food in a cold holding state must be 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below to limit the growth of pathogens. According to management, the cooler was recently stocked with the salad veggies, therefore these items were moved to another cooler. The hot dogs, salad dressings containing milk were all discarded during the inspection. This cooler may not be used to store perishable food until repaired, reinspected and deemed safe to use.

