Rising 3L Taylor Sellers selected for highly competitive summer internship with U.S. Department of Justice
Rising 3L Taylor Sellers is spending her summer as an intern with the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Professional Responsibility Advisory Office (PRAO) in Washington, D.C. The PRAO is charged with providing prompt advice to federal attorneys across the nation with respect to professional responsibility issues. The office ensures that federal attorneys consistently uphold the ethical standards of the profession.news.drake.edu
