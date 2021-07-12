Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

U.S. to announce new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for autoimmune disorder -Washington Post

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce a new warning on Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine related to a rare autoimmune disorder, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing four people familiar with the matter. According to the Post, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autoimmune Disorder#Vaccinations#U S#Reuters#The Washington Post#Guillain Barr#J J#Gbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: FDA adds new warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine | WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot | Fauci defends Biden's support for recommending vaccines 'one on one'

Welcome to Monday’s Overnight Health Care. This is not an urban legend. A Minnesota city advised residents not to release pet goldfish into ponds and lakes – or else they could grow to the size of a football. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com, jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow...
Public Healthdeseret.com

Can fully vaccinated people spread the delta variant?

The delta variant of the novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, and fully vaccinated people may be a part of the problem. Do fully vaccinated people spread the delta variant?. Christopher Murray, the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, recently told Insider there’s a high...
Public HealthKCBD

FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem. The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

(Reuters) - Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Pandemic not over, Johnson warns as England set for rule easing. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge caution on Monday as he is expected to confirm plans to remove nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England from July 19, despite a surge of cases to levels not seen since the winter.
Pharmaceuticalspulmonologyadvisor.com

FDA Adds Guillain-Barré Warning to J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

HealthDay News — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a new warning for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that says the shot has been tied to Guillain-Barré syndrome. Officials said there is a “small possible risk” for the side effect, and said it is not entirely clear that...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

FDA extends Johnson & Johnson vaccine shelf life

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine’s shelf life on Wednesday to six months amid state officials’ concerns of expiring doses. The federal agency approved an amendment to Johnson & Johnson’s emergency use authorization to allow its single-dose vaccine to be stored at normal...
PharmaceuticalsNewsbug.info

News Quiz: Masks; J&J vaccine

1. Which group first recommended universal masking during the 2021-2022 school year?. 2. According to a new study, one dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is what percent effective against the delta variant?. A. 0%. B. 33%. C. 66%. D. 90%. 3. Which country has been accused of...
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 191.4 million and study finds J&J vaccine less effective vs. delta variant

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 191.4 million on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed above 4.1 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 34 million cases and in deaths with 609,529 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The one-shot coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is much less effective against the highly transmissible delta variant than it is against the original version of COVID-19, according toa new study posted online Tuesday.The study, which examined blood samples in a laboratory setting and has not yet been peer-reviewed, suggests that anyone who received the J&J vaccine may need a booster shot as the variant continues to spread across the US. India is second by cases at 31.2 million and third by deaths at 418,480, according to its official numbers, which are expected to be undercounted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy