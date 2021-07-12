Letter to the Editor: Flow Kana responsible for Broiler Fire

To my community and Flow Cannabis Company (Flow Kana),. My name is Adam Gaska. I am a husband, father of 2 young children, farmer, volunteer firefighter for RVCFD, and a lifelong resident of Redwood Valley. Most of the 42 years of my life have been spent living on Lennix Drive where I was raised and where I am now raising my own children in the same house I grew up in. On July 7th , that house came close to being destroyed by the Broiler Fire which was caused by a Flow Kana employee mowing in the worst possible conditions-high heat, extremely low relative humidity, late afternoon as the wind starts to pick up.