Mendocino County, CA

Letter to the Editor: Flow Kana responsible for Broiler Fire

By Submitted
Willits News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo my community and Flow Cannabis Company (Flow Kana),. My name is Adam Gaska. I am a husband, father of 2 young children, farmer, volunteer firefighter for RVCFD, and a lifelong resident of Redwood Valley. Most of the 42 years of my life have been spent living on Lennix Drive where I was raised and where I am now raising my own children in the same house I grew up in. On July 7th , that house came close to being destroyed by the Broiler Fire which was caused by a Flow Kana employee mowing in the worst possible conditions-high heat, extremely low relative humidity, late afternoon as the wind starts to pick up.

