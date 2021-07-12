Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayette County, OH

Washington Fire Department reports

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 17 days ago

The Washington Fire Department responded to the following:. ALARM ACTIVATION: 7:13 p.m., 214 N. Hinde St., First Presbyterian Church – FD received a call for an alarm activation from a first floor detector. FD arrived on scene and found the occupants were out of the building and had no smoke or fire showing. FD went into building, looked at the alarm panel which zone 11. FD walked through the whole building and didn’t find any problem in the building. An officer from the Washington C.H. Police Department got the alarm system to reset. FD advised the occupant call a repair person to have the system checked out.

www.recordherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Government
Fayette County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
County
Fayette County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Green Fire#Wheat#Mile Marker#First Presbyterian Church#Fd#Heritage Dr#Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
POTUSFox News

Biden says federal workers must be vaccinated or undergo regular testing, masks and social distancing

President Biden announced Thursday that he will require all federal workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to frequent testing. Biden laid out a plan incentivizing Americans to take the vaccine, including paid time off to get vaccinated and $100 payments to Americans who get vaccinated, paid for by government. The president also said that federal workers will be forced to take the vaccine or be required to be tested regularly.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy