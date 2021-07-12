Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department responded to the following:. ALARM ACTIVATION: 7:13 p.m., 214 N. Hinde St., First Presbyterian Church – FD received a call for an alarm activation from a first floor detector. FD arrived on scene and found the occupants were out of the building and had no smoke or fire showing. FD went into building, looked at the alarm panel which zone 11. FD walked through the whole building and didn’t find any problem in the building. An officer from the Washington C.H. Police Department got the alarm system to reset. FD advised the occupant call a repair person to have the system checked out.