Fair preview coming in Wednesday’s edition

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 142nd Fayette County Fair quickly approaches, look for the Record-Herald’s complete preview of the event inserted into Wednesday’s edition. Once a year, the county fair brings this community together to celebrate our youth, see the sights, enjoy a multitude of attractions, eat the delicious food, and socialize with our fellow residents. Our fair preview special section strives to provide you with a little slice of what’s to come next week.

