Sherwood Firewise discusses newly designated evacuation zones

Sherwood Firewise Communities (SFC) Quarterly meeting July 8 included special presentations and an abundance of information on promoting fire safety in the area. Mendocino County Office of Emergency Services Director Brentt Blaser discussed the newly-launched count- wide evacuation zones, which are available at mendoready.org. Residents can visit the website and enter their address to find out what evacuation zone they live within. Blaser explained the ease of using the map is device dependent and recommended residents play around with the map to determine in which zone they reside. He said that while the final product is presented in Google Maps, the shapes were built utilizing a Graphic Information System (GIS) application. Blaser said in the future, the county may convert the map to GIS to create a more stable product, depending on the resources available for the project.