Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' rolls into Cannes

Memoria Memoria is the first film Apichatpong Weerasethakul shot outside his native Thailand, and the first in English. That should be enough to make it a debut unto itself, but the deeper I dove into his beguiling, mesmerizing South American adventure, truly one of the finest unveiled on the Croisette this year, the more all those “firsts” began to feel a little misleading. Sure, in casting Tilda Swinton as his lead, Apichatpong has recruited a major actress in the English-speaking world, but her Jessica, a British botanist traveling through Colombia, spends far more time speaking in Spanish than she does in her mother tongue. As for the luxurious Andean locale, you’d be forgiven for mistaking the jungles Memoria ushers you into for stretches of the rainforests that hosted Apichatpong’s Thai works. It’s as if the filmmaker and the land he captures shared an ineffable, almost symbiotic connection,