Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Two Spring Breakers, aged 21 and 24, could face homicide charges for 'raping and robbing woman, 24, before leaving her to die in her hotel room after giving her fentanyl and alcohol'

By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

Two North Carolina men on Spring Break in Florida who were previously accused of drugging, raping and robbing a woman, who later died, could face upgraded homicide charges following the release of the victim's cause of death.

An autopsy report revealed that Christine Englehardt's death in March was caused, in part, by a combination of fentanyl, alcohol and asphyxia caused by the position of her body.

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, have previously pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual battery, burglary with battery, theft and credit card fraud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XSmpa_0aubbPqg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKnyP_0aubbPqg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ma0nI_0aubbPqg00
Toxicology tests have revealed that fentanyl and alcohol played roles in Englehardt's death 

Florida State Attorney Ashley Moody was said to be looking into filing homicide charges against the pair, reported Miami Herald.

As of Monday afternoon, the suspects' charges have not been amended, according to court records.

Englehardt, 24, a tourist from Pennsylvania, was found dead on March 18 after police responded to 'reports of an unconscious female' at the Albion Hotel in South Beach, just hours after allegedly being filmed on surveillance video entering the hotel with Collier and Taylor.

Englehardt was staggering and had to be propped up by Taylor from behind.

When the two men were later picked up by the police, Collier allegedly confessed to giving Englehardt a 'green pill,' which he claimed he thought was the painkiller Percocet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CiATZ_0aubbPqg00
Collier and Taylor are seen 'photo-bombing' another tourist a day after Englehardt's death 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJ80h_0aubbPqg00
Collier is seen posing up while roaming the streets of South Beach along with other Spring Breakers 

Police said the pill was made to look like the prescription opioid pain medication oxycodone, but was actually fentanyl.

According to police, Collier and Taylor led a severely intoxicated Englehardt into her room, where they sexually assaulted her after she lost consciousness, and then stole her credit cards to help fund the rest of their South Beach vacation.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Officer has concluded that Englehardt died after ingesting fentanyl pills, which were 'rapidly fatal,' according to a toxicology report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuXCH_0aubbPqg00
Englehardt was found lying face down on the bed at the Albion Hotel in South Beach on March 18 after she was raped and robbed 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3is5Wi_0aubbPqg00
Englehardt (right), pictured with mom Doreen, was allegedly given a green pill by one of the suspects, which was made to look like a painkiller but contained fentanyl 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uryU7_0aubbPqg00
Englehardt also hard traces of cocaine, marijuana and amphetamine in her system

Tests showed the tourist's body also contained trace amounts of cocaine, marijuana and amphetamine, but it was not immediately clear when or where she had ingested those drugs.

Her blood alcohol at the time of her death was between 0.197 and 0.24, which is more than twice the legal limit.

According to the Medical Examiner, the concentration of fentanyl in Englehardt's blood was fatal, but the 'positional asphyxia,' with the woman's face 'pressed down' in the bed, 'cannot be excluded' as a contributing factor.

The Medical Examiner's Officer has not ruled on a manner of death.

During a court hearing on Friday, a judge asked whether Engelhardt's death was a homicide.

'It may be,' a prosecutor was quoted as replying.

Collier and Taylor are due back in court on Friday.

Comments / 5

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

216K+
Followers
83K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moody
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Fentanyl#Spring Breakers#South Beach#The Medical Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Tulsa, OKNew York Post

Mom arrested after her 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Oklahoma police arrested a woman after her 12-year-old daughter gave birth – and the family welcomed the child’s rapist to a baby shower. Tulsa police said mom Desiree Castaneda and other family members knew about the victim’s relationship with 24-year-old Juan Miranda-Jara, who was reportedly surprised when he was arrested July 14 as he accompanied the 12-year-old to the hospital where she delivered.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Roommate, 26, 'murders renowned Maryland sculptor, 92, after the elderly woman welcomed her into her home then calls 911 to report herself'

A 26-year-old woman has been accused of murdering her 92-year-old roommate after the elderly woman welcomed her into her home, before calling 911 to report herself to police. Julia Birch was arrested and charged Wednesday with first-degree murder for the killing of renowned sculptor Nancy Ann Frankel in Montgomery County, Maryland.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Fatally Beats Toddler, Then Calls Boy’s Mom About Buying a Puppy: Report

A Florida woman was charged on Tuesday with first-degree murder in last month’s death of her 3-year-old son. WESH reported that Jameson Nance was repeatedly beaten before his June 11 death, which occurred while he was in the care of his mother’s boyfriend. While Joshua Manns, 25, allegedly inflicted the injuries that killed Nance, police believe the boy’s mother, Erica Dotson, was aware her boyfriend was abusing her son and did not stop it.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

California mom, 37, and her son, 14, are arrested 'after he accidentally shot his baby sister in the leg "but mom ignored it and kept driving home"'

A California woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after police say her 14-year-old son accidentally shot his 20-month-old sister in the leg inside their mother's car. According to the San Bernardino Police Department, the mother, identified as 37-year-old Veronika Pyatt, continued driving home and then proceeded to unload...
Chicago, ILcwbchicago.com

#32: Teen with pending felony gun case shot man dead over shoulder bump, prosecutors say

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 17-year-old with shooting a man to death after the victim bumped into his friend on a sidewalk. The teen, Jaebrel Miles, had a felony gun case pending in juvenile court at the time of the alleged murder, making him the 32nd person accused of killing, trying to kill, or shooting someone in Chicago this year while awaiting trial for another felony.
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Woman Allegedly Strangles 11-Month-Old Ailing Son To Frame Husband For Infant's Death

Jyoti was arrested Sunday and booked on charges of murder. The police used CCTV footage and call records to zero in on the suspect. A mother has been arrested for reportedly strangling to death her 11-month-old son after her husband refused to take the ailing child to a hospital. The woman later admitted that she killed her son to frame her husband for the child's death, police said.
Lauderhill, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Lauderhill Mom Tinessa Hogan, Charged In Death Of Daughters Found In Canal, Pleads Not Guilty

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Lauderhill mother charged in the deaths of her two daughters whose bodies were found floating in a canal last month has pleaded not guilty According to court records, defense attorneys for Tinessa Hogan, 36, filed the written plea with the Broward County Clerk of Court’s office on July 22nd. The bodies of 9-year-old Destiny Hogan and her 7-year-old sister, Daysha, were recovered from the water near the 5900 block of NW 21st on June 22nd. According to neighborhood reports, Tinessa Hogan was seen the previous evening in that same canal acting strangely. According to a neighbor, she was seen in the water swimming with a bible in hand wanting to baptize her. Hogan has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. She remains in jail without bond.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Tamia Horsford: Police rule out charges in woman’s death at adult slumber party

The mysterious death of a woman at in an adult slumber party in Georgia has once against been put to rest, much to the dismay of those who believe she was killed. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced it has completed its inquiry into the 2018 death of Tami Horsford, 40, and that it will be sending its findings into the state for review. Ms Horsford's case was re-opened in 2020 on the orders of Forsyth County Sheriff, Ron Freeman. Mr Freeman said in a statement at the time that he re-opened the case in the interests of transparency. The...
Stearns County, MNSt. Cloud Times

Man charged with punching woman in face, breaking her tooth

WAITE PARK — A man faces charges for allegedly punching a woman in the face and breaking her tooth Thursday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court. Antwon Deon Johnson, 25, faces a felony third-degree assault charge as well as two additional charges for domestic assault. According...
Public Safetynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Serial burglar busted 19 times since November charged with breaking into Manhattan home and rubbing himself against sleeping 10-year-old girl’s feet

A serial burglar arrested 19 times since November has been charged with breaking into a Greenwich Village home and rubbing his exposed groin against a sleeping 10-year-old girl’s feet, police said Thursday. Earlier this week, police identified the suspect through a DNA match and began searching for 31-year old Raymond...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Girl, 17, accused of stabbing female Uber driver to death in southern California

A teenage girl in California has denied murdering an Uber driver after she was discovered covered in blood near the scene of the crime.The 17-year-old, whose identity has not been released, was arrested soon after police discovered the body of Raquel Spohn Webber, 58, in National City, south of San Diego, according to a statement by local police Sergeant Kenneth Springer.Police found it easy to identify the “juvenile female” suspect due to her having “blood all over her”, according to an update provided on 8 July by Sgt. Springer. The police relied on intel from neighbours, who had seen the...
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

Girl, 5, is rescued by neighbors after yelling for help and banging on the windows after being 'kidnapped by monster' who lived across from her apartment where cops found her father dead

A five-year-old girl was rescued from her kidnapper, whom she called 'a monster,' after several days in captivity inside his Detroit apartment when a neighbor saw the child banging on a window and calling for help. The abduction of Maggie Millsap in late June took an even more sinister turn...

Comments / 5

Community Policy