LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike and Elizabeth Williams won't be playing for Nigeria in the Tokyo Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected their appeal. The WNBA players had asked the CAS to grant them a provisional allowance and add them to the roster for the Tokyo Games until a hearing could occur. The pair had been notified last week by FIBA that their petition to play for the African nation had been denied because they played for the U.S. national program for too long.