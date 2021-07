What a moment! I don’t care what you think of this season or what’s coming next. THAT is why we watch. Tie game, bottom of the 9th, bases loaded, and one out. With Amir Garrett – of all pitchers! – coming into the game, David Ross summoned Javy Báez, bruised heel and all, to pinch hit. All he had to do was put the ball solidly into play, and it was a winner. So Javy just went ahead and sent it over the center fielder’s head on the first dang pitch.