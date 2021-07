NBC’s The Voice is set to return for new season with a fresh look (and fresh talent-show hijinks), as Blake Shelton and pals bring a new celebrity coach on board. Returning to primetime TV on September 20, this go-around will mark 21st season of The Voice since its 2011 debut, as the search for undiscovered vocal mastery continues. Longtime coaches Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend will once again lead that quest, but they’ll likely have stiff competition from a newcomer to the show — pop superstar Ariana Grande. She’ll occupy one of the show’s famous red swiveling chairs every Monday and Tuesday night, joining the fun with more info about celebrity mentors to come.