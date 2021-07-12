Johnny Knoxville Suffers Concussion, Broken Wrist and Rib in 'Jackass 4' First Look

By the time Jackass Forever is released, it’ll have been just a little over 11 years since the last proper Jackass film was sent out to theaters. Naturally a lot has changed since then, and the trailer for the fourth film reflects wistfully on the past exploits of Johnny Knoxville and company. Don’t expect that wistful nostalgia to go on for too long, as Jackass Forever is here to do one thing above all else: beat up Knoxville, as well as friends old and new, with a bunch of insane stunts.