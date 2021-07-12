Johnny Knoxville Suffers Concussion, Broken Wrist and Rib in 'Jackass 4' First Look
Jackass 4 has dropped some first-look images from the new film, officially titled Jackass Forever, and in the pictures fans can see a stunt that left Johnny Knoxville with a concussion, broken wrist, and damaged rib. The stunt in question is one involving bulls, which Knoxville is known for taking on. "When you mess with the bull, you not only get the horns but a concussion, a broken wrist, and a broken rib too," the post's caption quipped. "Johnny Knoxville is indeed the magic man."popculture.com
