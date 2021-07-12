Reservations required for those driving to Multnomah Falls starting July 20

(Emily Scarvie/NewsBreak)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Starting July 20 through Sept. 19, timed reservation tickets will be required for those looking to drive to Multnomah Falls, KATU reports.

According to officials, this is being done to reduce congestion and improve access to the area.

Timed reservation tickets will be required from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. Visitors can reserve up to six tickets at once.

There will be a $1 reservation fee on tickets.

Reservations to visit the falls can be made here.

Officials say tickets are not required if visitors ride transit.

Visitors coming from Portland can catch the Columbia Gorge Express at Gateway Transit Center or in Troutdale. The Sasquatch Shuttle and Gray Line Open-Air Waterfall Trolley transport visitors to the falls from parking lots in the Gorge.