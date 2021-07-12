Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Reservations required for those driving to Multnomah Falls starting July 20

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9UP9_0aubaLSN00
(Emily Scarvie/NewsBreak)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Starting July 20 through Sept. 19, timed reservation tickets will be required for those looking to drive to Multnomah Falls, KATU reports.

According to officials, this is being done to reduce congestion and improve access to the area.

Timed reservation tickets will be required from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. Visitors can reserve up to six tickets at once.

There will be a $1 reservation fee on tickets.

Reservations to visit the falls can be made here.

Officials say tickets are not required if visitors ride transit.

Visitors coming from Portland can catch the Columbia Gorge Express at Gateway Transit Center or in Troutdale. The Sasquatch Shuttle and Gray Line Open-Air Waterfall Trolley transport visitors to the falls from parking lots in the Gorge.

Comments / 2

Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
992
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multnomah Falls#Driving#The Falls#Newsbreak
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
County
Multnomah County, OR
City
Troutdale, OR
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Lifestyle wrap: Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Life in Portland has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Report

Oregon reports 1,026 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

(PORTLAND, Ore.) The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,026 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 and six new virus-related deaths on Thursday. The latest numbers bring the state’s total to 218,689 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Oregon’s total COVID-19 death toll sits at 2,855.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

These condos are for sale in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Portland condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Survey pinpoints Portland's cheapest diesel

(PORTLAND, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.80 in the greater Portland area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that JL Mini Mart at 6021 Ne Portland Hwy had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1525 Se Ladd Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

The lineup: Sports news in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Portland-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Comments / 2

Community Policy