Dad desperately punched shark in face as it pulled teen under 'shredding' her leg

Paige Winter was attacked by a shark (Image: National Geographic/Gabriel Kerr)

It was Paige Winter’s favourite way to enjoy a hot summer Sunday - a day at the beach with her family, complete with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

The teenager grabbed her sister’s and best friend’s hands and raced into for the sea one more time, joined by her dad Charlie, as they played around in chest-deep water.

Then the 17-year-old felt something grab her ankle. At first she thought it was her dad playing a prank before seeing him, and the rest of her family, close by.

What followed was one of the most bizarre ever shark attacks, as the schoolgirl was suddenly dragged under the water by a ferocious creature that refused to let go, even in a terrifying tug-of-war with her dad who tried desperately to stop it carrying his daughter away into the ocean depths.

After he desperately punched the animal repeatedly in the face, it eventually gave up - but by then Paige’s leg “looked like it had gone through a paper shredder.”

Paige's leg was amputated (Image: National Geographic/Gabriel Kerr)

With hero dad Charlie (Image: National Geographic/Gabriel Kerr)

Paige, now 21, from North Carolina on the US east coast, has relived the horrific experience in June 2019 in a documentary as part of this month’s National Geographic’s SharkFest series.

Speaking to the Mirror, she remembers her excitement about the trip to Fort Macon beach, an hour’s drive from her home, which dad Charlie had organised to take her mind off her upcoming high school exams the following week.

Paige, her older sister Anais and best friend Kale, her dad, his girlfriend and her seven-year-old son, has spent the day playing in the sand and the sea.

She says: “We all decided to get back into the water. We went quite a way out but it was shallow, I never go out further than I can touch the floor.

View of the beach from a hiking trail in Fort Macon State Park, located along Emerald Isle on the Crystal Coast of North Carolina (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“We were pretending we were mermaids, throwing ourselves backwards, and the seven-year-old was so excited.

"At that point we turned around and saw Dad trying to sneak up on us and we were laughing.

“I jumped backwards in the water again and felt something grab my ankle. I was like, ‘real funny, Dad’.

"My dad and I have always done that, swam under the water to grab each other’s legs, so I just thought it was him.

A bull shark (Image: Getty Images/Cultura RF)

“Then I’m like, ‘ow, that kinda hurts’. I looked over to my left and saw that everybody I’d came to the beach was there and thought, is this a stranger?

“Then I got pulled underwater and I was like, ‘ok, this isn’t right’. It took me a second to realise, ‘oh Jesus, it’s a shark’.

“I just remember being completely dragged. Like those horror movies when the person is dangling their foot over the bed and gets dragged under.

“Then he started thrashing about, like when a dog is playing with a rope and shakes it from side to side, the shark was doing that to my leg.

Charlie and his daughter set sail for a shark tagging expedition (Image: National Geographic/Gabriel Kerr)

"It was trying to pull me out to deeper waters.

“After a split second my whole body just went numb, so I was feeling it on my leg but I really couldn’t feel my leg at all.”

As she felt the shark’s teeth in her leg, she tried to prise its jaw open “like a bear trap”.

The shark let go for a moment and then bit down again, this time chomping off two of her fingers.

Paige is to star in a new TV show

“My head was going a mile a minute, it was crazy,” Paige remembers. “I didn’t see my past flash in front of me, but I did see my future, all of my dreams and the things I wanted to be.

"For a second I had kind of resigned myself to that being the end, but after that I was like, ‘I can’t not be around. I need to survive’.”

By now dad Charlie, a former Marine turned firefighter, had rushed to help his daughter and was trying to wrestle her away from the shark’s grip.

He remembers: “I ran to where the pink water was and I dived under and grabbed Paige with my left arm and brought her up, but there was resistance, and there was this huge shark thrashing about.

Paige and crew members release a nurse shark back into the ocean (Image: National Geographic/Gabriel Kerr)

“It was pulling me and I had to anchor my feet in the sand to stop me from moving out. I just started to hit it. I hit it and hit it so hard, so many times.

“I remember thinking, ‘you’re trying to take her but you can’t have her’, and one of the hits I gave it must have been good enough and it let go.

He remembers the shark “looking at me sideways, and it had this black eye that was just staring. There was nothing in it, it was just black.

“Paige’s hand was all exposed, every nerve was just totally cut. That’s when I started telling her ‘I love you’. I probably said it 50 times.”

Back at the beach as paramedics rushed to her aid, Paige remembers taking a quick look at her leg. “I thought, ‘that’s gross’. It was pretty much like it had gone through a paper shredder.”

Dr Mike Heithaus, a marine ecologist on the documentary, says Paige’s attacker was almost certainly a bull shark, probably lurking in the waters because they had turned murky after heavy rainfall the night before.

“They are one of the few shark species that will attack prey near their own body size. Paige was very unlucky, at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Extraordinarily, as Paige was speeding to hospital in the back of an ambulance, she was more worried that people might go after the shark, telling her dad: “Don’t be mad at that shark. It’s just being a shark, it’s doing its shark thing.”

She underwent a five-hour operation, waking up to discover her leg and two fingers had been amputated, while she has nerve damage in both her hands.

Again, she took it in her stride: “I was sad for a second, because I didn’t know they had taken my fingers But I knew my leg would be going so that didn’t bother me much.

“The first thing I did was call my boyfriend, and I was like, ‘hey. do you still like me?’ He said yes so it was cool.

“Sometimes I get frustrated because I couldn’t do certain stuff, can’t put my own hair up, but I haven’t allowed it to stop it from doing the things I want to do.

"Before this my dream was to study cosmetology at college, which I’m already doing.”

Paige, whose Instagram bio reads ’Shark bait’, says she still has no hard feelings against the fearsome predator that nearly took her life.

“I have one giant shark that I got at Walmart for 40 bucks. I have a shark blanket, shark signs on the walls. I have a salt and pepper shaker where the salt is a leg and the pepper is a shark.

"I’m not mad at the shark. I think that shark had kind of a bad day too, to be honest.

The one thing she won’t do, though, is go back into the water. “I got back in for half a second, but when I felt the sea on my ankle I was like, no. I prefer pools now.”