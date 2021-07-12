Cancel
Morgantown, WV

Artificial intelligence leader DataRobot to host Morgantown job fair Tuesday

By News Release
mybuckhannon.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. – DataRobot, the leader in Artificial Intelligence, will host a public job fair from 3-7 p.m. at Morgantown’s Erickson Alumni Center on Tuesday, July 13. In June, DataRobot announced the opening of a new office at Vantage Ventures Morgantown headquarters. The company plans to bring new jobs in the fast growing technology sector to West Virginia through expanded hiring in software engineering, professional services, and customer support.

