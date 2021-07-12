Cancel
Politics

City’s Minor Master Plan Moves Ahead

takomaparkmd.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt their meeting on July 7th, City Council approved a resolution in support of the draft proposal for a Minor Master Plan Amendment. A Minor Master Plan Amendment (MMA) is a tool used by Montgomery County to update the long-term plans for a specific geographic area when there is an unexpected change in the economic or land use circumstance. If those changes are unaccounted for in the City’s Master Plan (last updated in 2000 in Takoma Park), then an MMA allows the County to reimagine the way the area is used. This can involve updates to zoning and allow the City and County to set new goals for housing, economic development, open space, and transportation.

