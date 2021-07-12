Cancel
In a Sea Full of Black Suits at Cannes, Timothée Chalamet Said, "F*ck That," and Wore Silver

By Victoria Messina
Whew, the Timothée Chalamet hive is eating well today! The handsome actor finally made his long-awaited Cannes red carpet debut on Monday, and his outfit was glorious enough to keep us stans satiated for the remainder of the week. While attending the premiere of The French Dispatch at the film festival, my future husband Timothée forwent the black color palette his costars stuck to and instead opted for a silver Tom Ford suit that appeared to be covered in a subtle zebra-print pattern. We've said it before, and we'll say it again: the guy knows how to make one hell of a fashion statement!

