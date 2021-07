The Pac-12 Conference has not had the success on the football field it would like in recent years -- the league has not fielded a College Football Playoff team since 2016 -- but there is hope that a renaissance within the conference may be on its way under the leadership of new commissioner George Kliavkoff. The Pac-12's new chief, who replaced Larry Scott earlier in the summer, has not been shy about his view of what the conference is capable of, and it's something that USC head coach Clay Helton is taking a little inspiration from as the 2021 season looms.