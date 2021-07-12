Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Adele & Skepta Dating After All?? Rumored Couple Spotted Shopping In California!

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a question we’ve been asking about Adele and British rapper Skepta for a WHILE now. Rumors about their alleged romance first began all the way back in 2019, but they’ve thrown us off the scent several times since. All has been quiet on the singer’s relationship status for most of 2021 so far, but now we’ve finally received a hint that may confirm the pair’s relationship once and for all.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Bernardino, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Palm Springs, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Adele
Person
Skepta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Couple Spotted Shopping#British#The Cabazon Outlets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Oscars
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPopculture

Adele's Rumored Relationship Is Back in the Spotlight

People are once again speculating about the state of "Rolling in the Deep" singer Adele's relationship with British rapper Skepta. The alleged couple was seen shopping for discount Prada at the Cabazon Outlets outside San Bernardino, CA, Page Six reports. "She was sitting watching him while he was picking sweaters, pants, trying on jackets and coats, and having the employees help him. She was giving him feedback and saying what she thought he looked great in," a witness told Page Six. "It was cute that just waiting and being a normal girlfriend while he looked. He must have shopped for 45 minutes."
CelebritiesPage Six

Adele shops at outlet mall with rumored boyfriend Skepta

Adele may be worth about $190 million, making her one of the richest female singers ever. But apparently, she still loves a bargain. Page Six is told that shoppers at the Cabazon Outlets, a discount mall just outside San Bernardino, Calif., were stunned to see the “Rolling In The Deep” singer in the discount Prada store there.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Rich Paul Hinted At Dating Adele Back In May

Rich Paul has likely been “hanging out” with global pop star Adele for much longer than people have realized according to a New Yorker profile from earlier this year. As Page Six noticed, in the old profile, Paul mentions being with an unidentified "major pop star." “She was over yesterday,”...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Adele and rumoured new boyfriend Rich Paul spotted out together

Adele and sports agent Rich Paul have sparked dating rumours after they were pictured looking pretty cosy together during a basketball game over the weekend. Fans spent a lot of time over the past year or two convinced that Adele and Skepta were an item. But in October last year she shut down the rumours once and for all, and we, the fans, were back to the drawing board.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Adele and Rich Paul dating rumors fly after pair photographed

Rumor has it Adele has a new man in her life. The Grammy-winning singer and sports super-agent Rich Paul sparked dating rumors by sitting together at Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday — which ignited into a full-blown blaze after ESPN’s Brian Windhorst referred to Adele as Paul’s “girlfriend.”
NBATODAY.com

Adele makes rare public appearance courtside at NBA Finals, sparks dating rumors

The 33-year-old singer made a rare public appearance on Saturday, July 17, at Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Adele sat courtside next to LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, for the matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks. Many social media users started speculating that she may be dating Paul, so much so that she was trending on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Will Smith, 52, Shows Off A Full Head Of Grey Hair: See Before & After

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star is proving that he’s still got it by opting for the silver fox look while on vacation. Will Smith, 52, ditched the dye and rocked grey hair in a new photo shared on Instagram on July 12. Jordyn Woods’ mom Elizabeth posted the selfie of herself with the Gemini Man actor, which was taken during a joint vacation.
Beauty & FashionTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Johanna Leia

Dating a person in the public eye means that, at some point, you’ll likely end up in the public eye as well. Johanna Leia now knows this first hand after a drone camera spotted her on a date with rap superstar Drake. The couple was enjoying a private meal in Dodger Stadium which Drake had rented out for the evening. The two were obviously trying to be low-key, but that’s hard to do when you’re as famous as Drake is. Now that her identity has been publicized, there are a lot of people who are curious about Johanna. Although she is currently best known for her affiliation with Drake, there is much more to her than that. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Johanna Leia.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Argues With Karlie Redd, Brags About Being "Married To A Kardashian"

There was a time when Lamar Odom and Karlie Redd were suspected of being the new "it" Love & Hip Hop couple, but they've been warring on social media for days. This week, an interview with Karlie was released that showed the reality star stating that she was dating Odom. However, he jumped in a comment section to assert he's single while Karlie co-signed, saying the interview was old and they were no longer entertaining a relationship.
NBAPosted by
Amomama

Magic Johnson's Son EJ Flaunts Thin Waist in Tight Snake-Print off-Shoulder Dress He Designed

Magic and Cookie Johnson's only son, EJ, is unapologetic about his style as he flaunts a snatched figure in a tight snake-printed off-shoulder dress designed by him. NBA legend Magic Johnson and his wife of many decades, and author, Cookie Johnson are parents to their only son, EJ Johnson. Although they have another child, a girl named Eliza, who was adopted, EJ is their biological child, born shortly after their marriage.

Comments / 2

Community Policy