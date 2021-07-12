EDITORIAL: Population emergency

Jul. 12—Karachi(Dawn/ANN)- OVER the past two decades, successive governments have sidestepped the issue of population control and hidden behind a plethora of poverty alleviation and social development schemes. With some 225m people, Pakistan has the world's fifth largest population. With a national growth rate of around 2pc, at least 4.4m people are added to the existing numbers every year. This addition alone is equal to the combined population of 40 of the world's smallest countries. Unfortunately, there is virtual silence on the subject on the part of our political leaders.