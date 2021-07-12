Cancel
EDITORIAL: Population emergency

By Dawn, Karachi, Pakistan / Asia News Network
northwestgeorgianews.com
 18 days ago

Jul. 12—Karachi(Dawn/ANN)- OVER the past two decades, successive governments have sidestepped the issue of population control and hidden behind a plethora of poverty alleviation and social development schemes. With some 225m people, Pakistan has the world's fifth largest population. With a national growth rate of around 2pc, at least 4.4m people are added to the existing numbers every year. This addition alone is equal to the combined population of 40 of the world's smallest countries. Unfortunately, there is virtual silence on the subject on the part of our political leaders.

#M People#Population Growth#Population Control#Iran#Pakistan#Karachi Lrb#Western#Muslim
