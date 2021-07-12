Spokane City Council revises disputed emergency weather ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council revised the emergency ordinance set to help unhoused people during hazardous weather on Friday, according to a press release. In the revision, the ordinance focuses directly on guidelines and activations to help unhoused people and those who are in vulnerable situations during hazardous weather conditions such as extreme heat, wildfire smoke or dangerously low temperatures, according to a press release from the city.www.krem.com
