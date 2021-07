Do you know which NFL teams have the best and loudest fanbases? Find out who we think is the best fanbase here in this article as we discuss. Every fanbase thinks that they are the most supportive community out there, but is this really the case? Many of us grow up supporting a particular NFL team because of our family and their associations with the team. We go to games; we have season tickets and we wear the merchandise everywhere we go. Of course, there are some NFL teams that have very notable fan bases and typically make a lot of noise at games.