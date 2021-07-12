Cancel
Missouri State

SW Missouri hospital opens 6th COVID ward

Little Apple Post
 19 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Springfield, Missouri hospital on Sunday announced it opened its sixth COVID-19 ward as the delta virus variant rages in the state’s southwest region. That's the most virus wards Mercy Hospital in Springfield has had. Chief Administrative Officer Erik Frederick tweeted that the hospital needed at...

Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Little Apple Post

Delta variant fills Kansas hospital beds with COVID patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A COVID-19 surge in Kansas fueled by the faster-spreading delta variant is filling up hospital beds in some areas. Four times as many patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized this week as were hospitalized in early June, according to a survey from the Kansas Hospital Association. Hospitals said they’re dealing with a regular load of non-COVID patients as delta variant cases surge — unlike last fall and winter, when new COVID-19 case numbers hit record highs.
Topeka, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Public health advisories continue for local, area lakes

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. Active advisories. Warning. • Gathering Pond at Milford, Geary County. • Milford Lake Zone C, Geary County. • Harvey County...
Junction City, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Accident sends one person to a hospital

I-70 about 15 miles east of Junction City was closed for about 15 minutes and the driver of a pickup truck was life flighted to a Topeka hospital Friday afternoon for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. According to Garry Berges, Geary County Emergency Management Director, there was a pickup truck...
Topeka, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Gov. updates COVID-19 guidance for school districts

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced a new, updated summary document created from recommendations in KSDE’s Navigating Change: Kansas' Guide to Learning and School Safety Operations as a reference guide and tool for schools ahead of the start of classes. The document continues the state’s practice of mirroring guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Kansas StatePosted by
Little Apple Post

Man accused in southwest Kansas motel shooting

FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting in southwest Kansas and have made an arrest. Just before 9a.m. Thursday, police responded to Room 114 of the Magnuson Hotel for a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
Manhattan, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

National Weather Service issues excessive heat warning

Washington-Marshall-Nemaha-Brown-Cloud-Clay-Riley- Pottawatomie-Jackson-Jefferson-Ottawa-Dickinson-Geary-Morris- Wabaunsee-Shawnee-Douglas-Lyon-Osage-Franklin-Coffey-Anderson- Including the cities of Belleville, Washington, Hanover, Clifton, Linn, Greenleaf, Marysville, Blue Rapids, Frankfort, Sabetha, Seneca, Hiawatha, Horton, Concordia, Clay Center, Manhattan, Wamego, St. Marys, Holton, Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Perry, McLouth, Grantville, Meriden, Nortonville, Minneapolis, Bennington, Abilene, Herington, Junction City, Council Grove, Alma, Eskridge, Maple Hill, Alta Vista, McFarland, Harveyville, Paxico, Topeka, Lawrence, Emporia, Osage City, Carbondale, Lyndon, Burlingame, Overbrook, Ottawa, Burlington, Lebo, and Garnett 235 PM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT.
Topeka, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Assistance available when eviction moratorium expires

TOPEKA— Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC), the state’s housing finance agency, has provided $21,670,326.79 in emergency rental and utility assistance to 4,054 Kansas households experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID pandemic. The funds, made available through the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance (KERA) program, were allocated to the state through the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.
CollegesPosted by
Little Apple Post

K-State announces mask mandate on all campuses

MANHATTAN —Effective Monday, Aug. 2, Kansas State University will require that everyone must wear masks while indoors on university property, unless alone in their own private offices or workspaces, according to a media release from the university. New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that fully...
Topeka, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Governor, Kan. health systems urge return to masks

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials in two major Kansas health care systems on Tuesday urged people to resume wearing masks indoors even if they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 because of the faster spreading delta variant. The comments from administrator-doctors at Stormont Vail Health in northeastern Kansas and the University of...

