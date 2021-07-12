Suns' Booker seeks to bounce back from Game 3 struggles

It has been just short of two weeks since the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA championship, but the world is still showering praise on Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak solidified himself in history as one of the most accomplished players in NBA history. And people in the world of basketball have taken their chance to give Giannis his flowers. Antetokounmpo, in the eyes of many, did things the right way. He had the choice to leave Milwaukee and join a superteam. But he chose to stay with the franchise that took a chance on him, and build a championship contender. And his loyalty was rewarded, as he and the Bucks lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy.