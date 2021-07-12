Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

7 Ways Being a New Dad is Just Like Being a New Doctor

By Adam Stern
Posted by 
Fatherly
Fatherly
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Somewhere between the hours of four and five AM, I realized I wasn’t going to get any more sleep for the rest of the morning. As the baby stared up at me and smiled broadly, unsympathetic to my exhaustion, I was reminded of the last time I felt that sense of necessary learned helplessness. It was when I was first out of medical school and just trying to find my footing. In a lot of ways, being a new dad is just like being a brand new doctor.

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Fatherly

Fatherly

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#And Babies#Manna#Wellbeing#Pillowcase#Five O#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Posted by
Ladders

If you sleep in this position, you will have this type of nightmare

This article was updated on July 9, 2021. Turns out your sleeping position may not only determine what kind of morning you have, but may also be the reason behind that creepy nightmare. What is behind nightmares?. As we all know there are many different types of dreams and nightmares...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Mother of mixed race twins says she is constantly having to explain to strangers how they are related

A mother of biracial twins who look very different from each other has said that she often needs to explain to strangers that they are related. Jade Ball, 32, from Salford, Greater Manchester, said strangers can’t believe that her biracial twins are related because one twin has blue eyes and blonde hair, while the other has brown hair, brown eyes and dark skin.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Fatherly

Viral TikTok of Dad Crying at Infant Daughter Is Too Relatable

We always hear that when our kids are born, we will feel that instant bond. While that’s not true all the time – and that’s totally OK too – sometimes we’re caught off guard by how powerful we’ve fallen in love with our baby. And one dad recently went viral on TikTok because we saw the exact moment he fell madly in love with his baby daughter. Here’s what happened.
Bozeman, MTPosted by
XL Country 100.7

What It’s Like Being the New Kid in Bozeman

Moving to a new town is always stressful, but as a parent it seems even a little more stressful. Finding a place to rent, school districts, registering for school, and the hardest part: helping your kiddo find and make new friends. Moving midsummer can make things a bit more difficult as well, considering lots of sports camps for kids have already ended or are in the middle.
Family Relationshipshealthday.com

Tips for New Dads

Almost all new dads discover amazing talents in the first few days of fatherhood. But even the toughest guys can be afraid of babies -- especially their own. As soon as a first-time father carries his newborn through the front door, his life opens up to brand-new worries, doubts, and insecurities. Even before he unwraps that first diaper, his life has changed forever.
RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

This doctor shows up at strangers’ weddings and brings back old flowers as gifts for her patients

Eleanor Love knew, as a medical student, that weddings were responsible for a lot of leftover flowers. Rather than let them go to waste, she came up with a brilliant idea: she would call wedding coordinators up as often as possible, even if she did not know the bride and groom, to ask if she could stop by the event venue to pick up the couple's leftover flowers. After the couple's big day, Love would collect after-wedding bouquets and centerpieces to gift to her lonely hospital patients. Several of the doctor's patients have deeply appreciated the thoughtful token. Her initiative now goes by the name The Simple Sunflower, The Washington Post reports.
NetflixIn Style

You're Probably Guilty of Revenge Bedtime Procrastination

After a long day of work, followed by cooking, cleaning, or maybe even helping kids with homework or getting them ready for bed, you're exhausted, but craving "me" time to unwind. So you start binging the newest Netflix guilty pleasure show and keep going for hours after you should have put on your pajamas and started your nighttime skincare routine. You know you'll be paying for it tomorrow, but you decide to sacrifice sleep for a few precious hours of free time before the grind begins again.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Fatherly

Nothing Along My Journey to Become an Adoptive Dad Was as Simple as Black or White

As far back as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to be a dad. Raggedy as they may have been, Ann and Andy were under my charge and were well taken care of. And with a few years of adolescence under my belt and fully indoctrinated in 1970s afternoon TV, my play took on a more nuanced family style. If the Brady’s and the Ricardo’s could take cross country road trips, surely my Weebles could take imaginary jaunts to the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, and some incredible Frank Lloyd Wright homes along the Great Allegheny Passage. Even as a very young kid, I knew that I had what it took to be a great father.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Fatherly

How to Convince Someone You Love to Go to Therapy

Deciding to go to therapy for your own issues isn’t easy. Navigating how to convince someone else they need a therapist’s support? That presents a whole other challenge. As a spouse or friend, you have a responsibility to be supportive — and sometimes, that means telling someone that they need or would benefit from help the help of a professional. But that doesn’t make the “you need therapy” conversation easy. Convincing someone they need to see a therapist could trigger a spectrum of not-so-fun emotions, and the last thing you want is to offend or hurt someone you love.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Here we go again!’ My son’s principal called me.’: Adoptive mom ‘cried and cried’ after learning her ‘trauma-ravaged’ son was rewarded for being ‘courageous’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Y’all. I cannot stop crying. This boy. For two years my middle son has given me a run for my money at school. I’m talking, days and days spent at the school with him, write-ups galore, phone calls to pick him up because it was too much. Trauma is hard.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Health

This 23-Year-Old Discovered She Had a 'Football-Shaped' Ovarian Cyst Filled With 2 Liters of Fluid

A 23-year-old has gone viral on TikTok for warning women about the subtle signs of having an ovarian cyst. "If I can even help one person from this video!" Kayley Reese, aka @thesavvykay, wrote in the caption of her post, which has been liked more than 1.2 million times. Reese starts the video by sharing a clip from TikTok user @ashhventure. In it, @ashhventure gestures at her pelvis and says, "this is normal for me. I've always had this bump, no matter what I do."
Healthinsider.com

10 ways to stop snoring immediately, according to sleep experts

To stop snoring, try nasal strips, sleeping on your back, or avoiding alcohol before bed. You can stop snoring if you have sleep apnea by using a CPAP machine. Medical procedures to stop snoring include surgery, rhinoplasty, and palatal implants. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice. Snoring is...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: An Old Man Asked a Widow to Be His Wife

Old age can be challenging because it’s during this time that one becomes most forgetful. However, age should never stop you from trying at love. The combination of old age and memory loss can be quite troubling. One minute you're saying something, and the next minute, you forget even the simplest things.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

YouTubers Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all too familiar with people making wild — and more often than not, untrue — assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."

Comments / 0

Community Policy