Falcons: Free agents to replace Barkevious Mingo
The Falcons recently released Barkevious Mingo, who posted bail last week after turning himself into Arlington, Texas police on a charge of indecency with a child (sexual contact). These charges are serious, and any NFL organization would’ve parted ways with Mingo, who isn’t some world-class pass rusher worth waiting on the legal process to reveal the truth. With the Falcons now clearly in the market for a pass rusher, Terry Fontenot will have around $8.6 million in cap space in his endeavors. Will he sign a high-profile free agent or stick to his method of cheap, one-year veteran deals?www.sportstalkatl.com
