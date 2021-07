Just a typical day out on the links really. At various times during Sunday’s final round of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, the sun shone and heavy rain fell. A haar (sea mist) hung around for a bit over the adjacent Firth of Forth, the body of water that separates East Lothian and Fife. There was a 90-minute delay for lightning, too. But here’s the thing: The wind didn’t blow. Not even a little bit. And, as ever when it comes to golf in the game’s birthplace, that calmness was the most important and influential meteorological factor.