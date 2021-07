Ole Miss QB Matt Corral is one of the most hyped quarterbacks in the country entering this season, and widely viewed as arguably the best quarterback in the SEC. The one blemish from his huge 2020 season is the number of interceptions he threw, 14, including 11 in two games against Arkansas and LSU. During an interview from the Manning Passing Academy where he served as a counselor, Corral said he needs to focus on defensive coverage.