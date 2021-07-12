Braves select RHP/SS Spencer Schwellenbach with their second pick of the 2021 MLB Draft
The Braves have picked up an interesting two-way player with the 59th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, adding Spencer Schwellenbach out of Nebraska:. Schwellenbach is an exciting prospect, and the Braves grab another guy like Michael Harris and Austin Riley that have potential in the field and on the mound. Schwellenbach didn’t start pitching until the Spring of 2021 due to an elbow injury, but scouts rave about his potential on the mound and as a hitter.www.sportstalkatl.com
