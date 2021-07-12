Cancel
U.S. to announce new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for autoimmune disorder -Washington Post

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce a new warning on Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine related to a rare autoimmune disorder, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing four people familiar with the matter. According to the Post, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome...

