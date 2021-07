Two people from Manhattan were slightly injured when a trailer tire disabled a Mercedes Benz on Interstate 70 northeast of Salina. Just after 11:30p.m.Thursday, a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Paul Wilson, 47, Collinsville, Ill., was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of Niles Road pulling a flatbed trailer with a utility task vehicle on it, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. The left tire came off the trailer, traveled across the median and struck the front of an eastbound 2021 Mercedes-Benz driven by Behrooz Miradzal, 51, of Manhattan.