POTUS

Rent prices are surging. That’s ominous news for inflation rates.

By Columnist
Washington Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cost of housing is skyrocketing in the United States, and not just for buyers. Reports that rents are also rising is more than just bad news for people planning to move. Because of a quirk in government formulas, it means inflation is likely to keep rising. Most of the...

www.washingtonpost.com

#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Bls#Americans#The Wall Street Journal
