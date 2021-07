Columbus Blue Jackets’ goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks passed away at the age of 24 on July 4, with a medical examiner attributing his death to being struck in the chest by a fireworks mortar blast. A memorial service was held for Kivlenieks in Arlington, Ohio Wednesday (the full service can be seen on the Blue Jackets’ YouTube channel here), and some particularly remarkable comments came from teammate and fellow goaltender Elvis Merzlikins. Merkzlikins (seen above) gave a passionate eulogy saying that Kivlenieks saved him, his wife, and his unborn son, as they were standing behind him when Kivlenieks was struck by the blast. Here’s that clip via The Sporting News: