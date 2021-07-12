Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Penn State Football Signee Lonnie White Selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 64th Pick in 2021 MLB Draft

By Matthew Filipovits
roarlionsroar.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State football signee Lonnie White Jr. has been selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 64th pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. With his selection by the Pirates, White now has a huge decision ahead of him between enrolling at Penn State and starting his collegiate career in both football and baseball, or signing with the Pittsburgh and beginning his journey to the big leagues.

www.roarlionsroar.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The 64th Pick#Mlb Draft#Mlb Com#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Congress fails to extend eviction moratorium expiring Saturday

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Friday failed to push through a last-minute extension of the federal eviction moratorium that expires Saturday, leaving town for a seven-week recess without holding a vote. The eleventh-hour bid, which came as thousands of people may soon face the process of being forced from their...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...

Comments / 1

Community Policy