Penn State Football Signee Lonnie White Selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 64th Pick in 2021 MLB Draft
Penn State football signee Lonnie White Jr. has been selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 64th pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. With his selection by the Pirates, White now has a huge decision ahead of him between enrolling at Penn State and starting his collegiate career in both football and baseball, or signing with the Pittsburgh and beginning his journey to the big leagues.www.roarlionsroar.com
