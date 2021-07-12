Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Penn State Prospect Lonnie White Jr. Selected No. 64 Overall In 2021 MLB Draft

By Matt DiSanto
Onward State
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State football and baseball prospect Lonnie White Jr. is already making his presence known in the big leagues. The Pittsburgh Pirates selected White No. 64 overall in the 2021 MLB Draft. At this time, though, it’s unclear whether he’ll immediately begin a professional baseball career or bring his talents to Happy Valley. Either way, it’s worth noting that White hasn’t enrolled at Penn State yet.

onwardstate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Mlb Draft#Baseball#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Mlb Draft#Pirates#Malvern Prep Lrb Pa#Mlb Com#Athletic
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLCBS Sports

Predicting final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus ranking all 32 rosters by talent and Rams uniform leak

I don't know if Tom Brady is directly related to King Midas, but I'm starting to think he is, because everything that guy touches turns to gold. It's now been roughly 16 months since Brady signed with the Buccaneers and in that time, Tampa Bay HAS STARTED WINNING SPORTS TITLES LEFT AND RIGHT. There is no way this is a coincidence. With the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Tampa has now claimed three championships since Sept. 28 of last year. That's three titles in 282 days. That's an average of one title every 94 days. It's insane.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
NFLchatsports.com

Did the Steelers find a diamond in the rough in James Pierre?

Welcome to the Steelers Trifecta! Over the 30 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 training camp, we will be highlighting three players every day in order cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s three players:. James Pierre. Position: Corner. Age: 24. Year:...
chatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Pirates Swing Another Trade With A NL Central Foe

Mar 29, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman John Nogowski (34) stands on the field prior to the spring training game against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. July is always a month full of trades in the...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole sells Pirates’ Adam Frazier as trade deadline upgrade

If Adam Frazier ends up in pinstripes, he’ll have Gerrit Cole to thank. The New York Yankees ace was talking up the Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Monday in Denver. Frazier, a first-time All-Star who’s in the starting lineup for the National League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, continues to be mentioned as a possible trade deadline candidate. And Cole made it quite clear where he stands. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
Bleacher Report

Biggest Winners and Losers of the MLB Draft Day 1

Spoiler: The Yankees might have reached.David Zalubowski/Associated Press. The first day of the first Major League Baseball draft ever held outside the month of June is complete, as teams made the initial 36 picks of the 2021 draft from the Bellco Theatre in Denver on Sunday. So, let's look at...
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Draft Results: Full Listings of Grades for 1st-Round Picks

The differing strategies of MLB front offices led to some unexpected picks in the first round of the 2021 MLB draft. The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets were the biggest beneficiaries of the draft projections blowing up from the start of the selectin process. Pittsburgh's choice to take...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow drops jaws with amazing TD catch via Trevor Lawrence

With the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp currently underway, it seems like Tim Tebow and Trevor Lawrence are already forming a connection between each other. Footage was released on Twitter, which shows the 2021 first round pick rolling out in the pocket and slinging it to the former first rounder in the endzone.
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Draft Grades: Best and Worst Picks from Sunday Results

Now, the waiting game begins. The first 36 selections of the 2021 MLB draft are in the books in Denver as part of the league's All-Star festivities. Drawing conclusions about draft picks immediately after they were made is always a bit foolish, and that's especially true in baseball. The vast majority of the players who hear their names called will spend at least two or three years in the minors before they get called up.
Posted by
The Spun

Kofi Cockburn Announces He’s Down To 3 Schools

Illinois superstar Kofi Cockburn surprised the college hoops world a few weeks ago, with the news that he had entered the transfer portal. Today, he announced his options for next year. Cockburn was one of the stars of Illinois basketball, a one-seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. After winning Big...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Donald Driver’s Son, Top 2022 Recruit, Announces Commitment

The 2022 college football recruiting cycle is in full swing and fewer teams are having more success than the Penn State Nittany Lions. James Franklin and company have been on an absolute tear, racking up four-star recruits left and right. That run continued on Thursday afternoon with a unique twist.
Penn, PAYork Dispatch Online

Report: Penn State loses battle for Lonnie White Jr., who will sign with Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates took some risks with their first five picks in the MLB Draft. After first overall pick, catcher Henry Davis, they selected four straight high school players with college commitments: left-hander Anthony Solometo, outfielder Lonnie White Jr., two-way player Bubba Chandler and right-hander Owen Kellington. The general gist...

Comments / 0

Community Policy