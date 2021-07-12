Penn State Prospect Lonnie White Jr. Selected No. 64 Overall In 2021 MLB Draft
Penn State football and baseball prospect Lonnie White Jr. is already making his presence known in the big leagues. The Pittsburgh Pirates selected White No. 64 overall in the 2021 MLB Draft. At this time, though, it’s unclear whether he’ll immediately begin a professional baseball career or bring his talents to Happy Valley. Either way, it’s worth noting that White hasn’t enrolled at Penn State yet.onwardstate.com
Comments / 0