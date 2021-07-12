Detroit Tigers take Alabama pitcher Dylan Smith in Round 3 of 2021 MLB draft
The Detroit Tigers selected Dylan Smith, a right-handed pitcher from Alabama, with their third-round pick Monday in the 2021 MLB draft. Smith, 6 feet 2 and 180 pounds, was chosen No. 74 overall. The 21-year-old is the fourth player drafted by the Tigers, following high school pitcher Jackson Jobe (No. 3 overall), Texas right-handed pitcher Ty Madden (No. 32 overall) and high school infielder Izaac Pacheco (No. 39 overall).www.freep.com
