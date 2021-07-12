Cancel
Raiders Opposing QBs No. 2: Lamar Jackson

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 18 days ago

The NFL preseason amazingly is just over a month away, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they'll have a number of marquee teams to go against when looking at their 2021 schedule.

That includes the quarterback position, where the Raiders defense this season will have to contend with several championship-winning and Pro Bowl level starters.

The next quarterback that we will be looking at is maybe the most lethal dual-threat talent the position has seen, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The former Heisman Trophy-winner is entering his fourth season but has already become one of the most must-see attractions in the sport.

That's how special his MVP season in 2019 proved to be, as Jackson led the league with 36 touchdown passes while also setting a record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 1,206.

He isn't the first QB the league has seen that has possessed the ability to make plays outside the pocket, but no one had before combined his passing efficiency with the rushing totals he was able to put up.

Jackson didn't quite replicate those numbers last season, but still showed up with completing over 64 percent of his passes for 2,757 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 1,005 rushing yards.

It certainly won't be the same Jackson the Raiders faced for the first time back in 2018, when he was a rookie and threw two interceptions and fewer than 200 yards passing, albeit in a win.

Now he's improved as a thrower and has also led the NFL in yards per carry the last two seasons.

It'll be a great challenge for the entire Raiders defense to keep Jackson from causing havoc.

One area they could try to cut off is Jackson's deep ball, which can be spotty at times.

If the Raiders secondary, including Jackson's cousin, cornerback Trayvon Mullen, can do that, the Raiders front seven can better focus on keeping him from going outside the pocket.

RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

#Qbs#Ravens#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Pro Bowl#Mvp#Jackson The Raiders#Raiders Nation
