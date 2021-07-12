Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Mobile, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Clarke; Mobile; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Mobile County in southwestern Alabama Southeastern Washington County in southwestern Alabama South central Clarke County in southwestern Alabama * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Citronelle, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Citronelle, Wagarville, Gulfcrest, Calvert and McIntosh. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH