Special Weather Statement issued for Huntingdon, Mifflin by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 13:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Huntingdon; Mifflin A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF HUNTINGDON AND MIFFLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM EDT At 233 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Allensville, moving east at 35 mph. Brief heavy rain is expected. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Belleville, Strodes Mills, Allensville and Barrville.alerts.weather.gov
