Severe Weather Statement issued for Walker by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Walker THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHWESTERN WALKER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0