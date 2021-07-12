Special Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Madison SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM EDT At 234 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Dowling Park, or 12 miles southeast of Madison, moving northwest at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Madison, Lee, Moseley Hall, Ebb, Sirmans and Hopewell.alerts.weather.gov
