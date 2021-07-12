Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Madison SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM EDT At 234 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Dowling Park, or 12 miles southeast of Madison, moving northwest at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Madison, Lee, Moseley Hall, Ebb, Sirmans and Hopewell.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Nws#Special Weather Statement#Hopewell
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

CDC team: ‘War has changed’ as delta variant dangers emerge

New evidence showing the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and may be more dangerous than other versions has prompted U.S. health officials to consider changing advice on how the nation fights the coronavirus, internal documents show. Recommending masks for everyone and requiring vaccines for doctors and other health...
Posted by
Reuters

Airlift begins for Afghans who worked for U.S. during its longest war

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Some 200 Afghans were set to begin new lives in the United States on Friday as an airlift got under way for translators and others who risk Taliban retaliation because they worked for the United States during its 20-year war in Afghanistan, U.S. officials said.
Posted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Posted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Posted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.
CBS News

Senators chart next steps on infrastructure after clearing key hurdle

Washington — Senate Democrats are plotting the path forward for the bipartisan infrastructure bill after it cleared a key procedural hurdle Wednesday in a vote that capped weeks of negotiations between a bipartisan group of senators and the White House. Following the Senate's 67-to-32 vote to take up the measure,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy