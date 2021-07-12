Cancel
Osceola County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Osceola by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Osceola SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN OSCEOLA COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM EDT At 232 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Saint Cloud, moving north at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kissimmee, Saint Cloud, Bay Lake, Celebration and West Lake Toho.

alerts.weather.gov

Bay Lake, FL
Osceola County, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Saint Cloud, FL
