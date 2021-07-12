Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Western Putnam SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALACHUA...CENTRAL MARION AND WEST CENTRAL PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM EDT * At 233 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Orange Springs, or 7 miles north of Fort McCoy, moving northwest at 15 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Fort McCoy, Citra, Lynne, Hawthorne, Weirsdale, Sparr, Anthony, Ocklawaha, Moss Bluff and Silver Springs Shores.