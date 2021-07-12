Cancel
Montgomery County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

 17 days ago

Effective: 2021-07-11 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHWESTERN WALKER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

Montgomery, TX
Montgomery County, TX
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Extreme Weather
