MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The extreme heat can be difficult to deal with for every member of the family, including pets. Viewers sent in questions about how to handle the hot streak, and WCCO’s Pafoua Yang found some answers. Dr. William Roberts is an M Health Fairview family medicine physician and director of the Family Medicine Dept. Program in sports Medicine at University of Minnesota Medical School. Roberts answered questions about hydration. How often should we be hydrating? When it’s really hot like this you’re going to sweat more, especially if you’re working outside. You have to be careful and you want to make...